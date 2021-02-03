Tufton Capital Management Has $12.92 Million Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Tufton Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 120,555 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,488 shares during the period. AbbVie makes up 2.4% of Tufton Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Tufton Capital Management’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $12,917,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie in the third quarter worth $26,000. Harding Loevner LP lifted its stake in AbbVie by 118.4% in the third quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in AbbVie in the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its stake in AbbVie by 70.8% in the third quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. 67.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other AbbVie news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 51,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $5,458,950.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,990 shares in the company, valued at $5,458,950. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 25,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $2,655,450.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 76,259 shares in the company, valued at $8,007,195. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 308,884 shares of company stock worth $30,552,196 over the last quarter. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV traded up $2.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $106.05. The stock had a trading volume of 602,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,894,743. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38. The company has a market cap of $187.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.55 and a 1 year high of $113.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $106.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.07.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ABBV. Truist began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $111.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.28.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

