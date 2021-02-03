Tufton Capital Management Increases Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Tufton Capital Management increased its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,603 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares during the period. Tufton Capital Management’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $4,859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 3,558 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 4,398 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 10,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 13,485 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 2,726 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 7,514 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 55.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IBM traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $118.81. 239,522 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,989,125. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $125.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.78. The company has a market cap of $105.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $90.56 and a 1-year high of $158.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The technology company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.28. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 48.69% and a net margin of 10.53%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.71 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.90%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on IBM shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on International Business Machines from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. International Business Machines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.13.

In other International Business Machines news, Director Alex Gorsky purchased 4,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $117.86 per share, for a total transaction of $498,783.52. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $498,783.52. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, and Internet of Things (IoT), weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

