Tufton Capital Management Purchases 274 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Tufton Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,241 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 274 shares during the quarter. Tufton Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. First Financial Corp IN grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 87.7% in the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000.

IVV traded up $1.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $384.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,823,389. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $220.28 and a 1 year high of $387.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $376.20 and its 200-day moving average is $352.23.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

