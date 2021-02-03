Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.54 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) will post earnings of $0.54 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Tupperware Brands’ earnings. Tupperware Brands reported earnings of ($0.84) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 164.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tupperware Brands will report full year earnings of $2.71 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.51 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Tupperware Brands.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Tupperware Brands from $30.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Tupperware Brands from $15.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.45.

Tupperware Brands stock traded up $3.95 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.71. The stock had a trading volume of 11,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 867,284. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.58. Tupperware Brands has a 1-year low of $1.15 and a 1-year high of $38.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.22 and a beta of 3.01.

In other Tupperware Brands news, Director M Anne Szostak sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.43, for a total transaction of $28,430.00. Also, Vice Chairman Richard Goudis purchased 27,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.64 per share, for a total transaction of $787,600.00. 4.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tupperware Brands by 50,225.0% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tupperware Brands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Tupperware Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $119,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Tupperware Brands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Tupperware Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $192,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

About Tupperware Brands

Tupperware Brands Corporation manufactures and sells products across a range of brands and categories in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, North America, and South America. The company offers design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.

