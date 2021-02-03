Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Shares Purchased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 983,237 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,421 shares during the period. Twilio makes up about 0.4% of Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.65% of Twilio worth $332,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in Twilio by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 11,112 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Twilio by 65.7% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,998 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Twilio during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,235,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its position in Twilio by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 2,056 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Twilio by 459.7% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 6,689 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,242,000 after acquiring an additional 5,494 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Twilio alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on TWLO. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Twilio from $365.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Twilio in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $425.00 price target on the stock. FBN Securities boosted their price target on Twilio from $340.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Twilio from $350.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their price target on Twilio from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $349.08.

TWLO traded up $5.25 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $392.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,733,255. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $363.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $296.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 10.94 and a quick ratio of 10.94. The stock has a market cap of $59.25 billion, a PE ratio of -136.37 and a beta of 1.51. Twilio Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.06 and a twelve month high of $404.27.

In other news, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 49,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.78, for a total transaction of $18,007,110.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO George Hu sold 7,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.50, for a total value of $2,250,964.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 165,396 shares of company stock valued at $58,408,004 over the last quarter. 6.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Twilio Profile

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

Featured Article: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.