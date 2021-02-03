Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Price Target Raised to $420.00

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) had its price target increased by KeyCorp from $350.00 to $420.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective points to a potential upside of 8.46% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on TWLO. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Twilio from $365.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Twilio in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. FBN Securities lifted their price target on shares of Twilio from $340.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Twilio from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Twilio from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $349.08.

TWLO stock opened at $387.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $58.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -136.36 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $363.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $296.84. Twilio has a one year low of $68.06 and a one year high of $404.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 10.94 and a current ratio of 10.94.

In related news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total transaction of $577,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 49,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.78, for a total value of $18,007,110.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 165,396 shares of company stock valued at $58,408,004. Corporate insiders own 6.68% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Twilio by 46.1% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,209 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Twilio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Twilio in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Twilio in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Twilio in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

About Twilio

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

