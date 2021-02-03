Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $6.57

Twin Disc, Incorporated (NASDAQ:TWIN)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $6.57 and traded as high as $8.19. Twin Disc shares last traded at $8.19, with a volume of 18,555 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Twin Disc in a research note on Sunday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Twin Disc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 2nd.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $111.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 1.50.

Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.14). Twin Disc had a negative net margin of 16.04% and a negative return on equity of 7.57%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Twin Disc, Incorporated will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grace & White Inc. NY grew its position in shares of Twin Disc by 1.8% in the third quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 285,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in Twin Disc by 1.6% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 370,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,875,000 after buying an additional 5,748 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Twin Disc during the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Twin Disc by 646.5% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 23,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 20,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in Twin Disc by 1.4% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,599,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,096,000 after buying an additional 21,436 shares in the last quarter. 50.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Twin Disc Company Profile (NASDAQ:TWIN)

Twin Disc, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells marine and heavy duty off-highway power transmission equipment worldwide. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing and Distribution. The company's products include marine transmissions, azimuth drives, surface drives, propellers, and boat management systems, as well as power-shift transmissions, hydraulic torque converters, power take-offs, industrial clutches, and controls systems.

