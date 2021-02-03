Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Shares Acquired by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 63.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,448 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,463 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.06% of Tyler Technologies worth $10,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 48.3% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 89 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 840.0% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 94 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TYL opened at $429.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.33 billion, a PE ratio of 94.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $432.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $389.33. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $247.22 and a 12-month high of $466.21.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $285.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.07 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 9.91%. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.19, for a total value of $8,903,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 103,500 shares in the company, valued at $46,077,165. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 5,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $2,665,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,583,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,341 shares of company stock valued at $31,422,329 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TYL shares. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $380.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $375.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $355.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $365.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $366.82.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software; and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

