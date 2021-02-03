Tyler Technologies (TYL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.00 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.17. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 16.71%. The business had revenue of $285.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Tyler Technologies to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE TYL opened at $429.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.33 billion, a PE ratio of 94.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.67. Tyler Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $247.22 and a fifty-two week high of $466.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $432.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $389.33.

In related news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 5,924 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $2,665,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,186 shares in the company, valued at $31,583,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.34, for a total value of $4,103,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 138,761 shares in the company, valued at $56,939,188.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 72,341 shares of company stock worth $31,422,329 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Tyler Technologies from $365.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Tyler Technologies from $355.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Tyler Technologies from $375.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Tyler Technologies from $380.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $366.82.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software; and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

