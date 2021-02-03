Tyme Technologies (NASDAQ:TYME) Shares Gap Up to $1.82

Tyme Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.82, but opened at $2.12. Tyme Technologies shares last traded at $4.76, with a volume of 2,172,519 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tyme Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 25th.

The company has a market capitalization of $486.84 million, a PE ratio of -8.27 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.18.

Tyme Technologies (NASDAQ:TYME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tyme Technologies, Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tyme Technologies news, major shareholder Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.95, for a total value of $39,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,938,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,630,164.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Steve Hoffman sold 112,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.14, for a total transaction of $128,250.00. Insiders sold a total of 552,848 shares of company stock worth $718,901 over the last three months. 25.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Tyme Technologies by 78.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 39,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 17,384 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tyme Technologies by 98.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 101,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 50,384 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tyme Technologies by 12.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 162,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 17,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tyme Technologies by 45.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 364,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 113,327 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.01% of the company’s stock.

Tyme Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:TYME)

Tyme Technologies, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops cancer metabolism-based therapies (CMBTs) in the United States. Its lead candidate is the SM-88, a CMBT that is in a Phase II/III clinical trial to treat across 15 types of cancer, including pancreatic, lung, breast, prostate, sarcoma, and lymphoma.

