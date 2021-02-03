Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Shares Purchased by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Posted by on Feb 3rd, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 347,005 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,687 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. owned about 0.10% of Tyson Foods worth $22,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TSN. Verity & Verity LLC lifted its position in Tyson Foods by 7.2% during the third quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 114,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,764,000 after buying an additional 7,698 shares in the last quarter. Farmers Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 1.2% during the third quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 62,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,746,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the third quarter worth $1,791,000. Trust Co. of Oklahoma acquired a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the third quarter worth $434,000. Finally, Bay Rivers Group lifted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 8.5% during the third quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 21,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares in the last quarter. 63.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TSN opened at $64.22 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.67. The firm has a market cap of $23.38 billion, a PE ratio of 10.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.76. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.57 and a 12-month high of $84.85.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $11.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.11 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 13.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This is a positive change from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is 31.56%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TSN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Tyson Foods from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Tyson Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.10.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

Recommended Story: Consumer behavior in bull markets

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN)

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.