Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Shares Purchased by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 347,005 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,687 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. owned about 0.10% of Tyson Foods worth $22,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TSN. Verity & Verity LLC lifted its position in Tyson Foods by 7.2% during the third quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 114,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,764,000 after buying an additional 7,698 shares in the last quarter. Farmers Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 1.2% during the third quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 62,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,746,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the third quarter worth $1,791,000. Trust Co. of Oklahoma acquired a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the third quarter worth $434,000. Finally, Bay Rivers Group lifted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 8.5% during the third quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 21,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares in the last quarter. 63.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TSN opened at $64.22 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.67. The firm has a market cap of $23.38 billion, a PE ratio of 10.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.76. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.57 and a 12-month high of $84.85.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $11.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.11 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 13.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This is a positive change from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is 31.56%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TSN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Tyson Foods from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Tyson Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.10.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

