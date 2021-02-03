U Network (UUU) Trading Up 30% Over Last Week

U Network (CURRENCY:UUU) traded up 11.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 3rd. U Network has a market capitalization of $3.13 million and approximately $201,153.00 worth of U Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One U Network token can currently be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, U Network has traded 30% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

CyberVein (CVT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0914 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Sentinel (SENT) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000014 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

U Network Profile

UUU is a token. Its genesis date was February 9th, 2018. U Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,994,600,000 tokens. The Reddit community for U Network is /r/UNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for U Network is u.network . U Network’s official Twitter account is @UNetworkHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for U Network is medium.com/unetwork

U Network Token Trading

U Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as U Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade U Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy U Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

