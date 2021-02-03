U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) Short Interest Up 15.4% in January

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,560,000 shares, an increase of 15.4% from the December 31st total of 7,420,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,400,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.1 days. Currently, 12.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

SLCA opened at $8.62 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.11 and its 200-day moving average is $4.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. U.S. Silica has a 1-year low of $0.79 and a 1-year high of $9.94. The company has a market cap of $637.45 million, a P/E ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 3.22.

Get U.S. Silica alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on SLCA. Evercore ISI raised shares of U.S. Silica from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of U.S. Silica from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $2.50 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of U.S. Silica from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of U.S. Silica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of U.S. Silica in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.34.

In other U.S. Silica news, insider James Derek Ussery sold 14,160 shares of U.S. Silica stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.36, for a total transaction of $104,217.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Michael L. Winkler sold 6,000 shares of U.S. Silica stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.55, for a total transaction of $39,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,160 shares of company stock worth $163,708. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SLCA. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Silica during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in U.S. Silica by 402.9% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,666 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 12,551 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in U.S. Silica by 624.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,230 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 3,646 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in U.S. Silica by 70.7% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 34,200 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 14,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in U.S. Silica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $161,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.67% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Silica Company Profile

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. It offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for manufacturing glass products.

Read More: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Silica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Silica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.