Ubex Market Cap Hits $609,938.24 (UBEX)

Ubex (CURRENCY:UBEX) traded 13.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 3rd. One Ubex token can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Ubex has a total market cap of $609,938.24 and $34,223.00 worth of Ubex was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ubex has traded up 34% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00012243 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $276.11 or 0.00755638 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000038 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 36.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000547 BTC.

Ubex Profile

UBEX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on May 20th, 2018. Ubex’s total supply is 3,961,564,380 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,343,945,628 tokens. The official website for Ubex is www.ubex.com . Ubex’s official Twitter account is @ubex_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ubex’s official message board is medium.com/ubex

According to CryptoCompare, “Ubex aims to solve the problem of low confidence in the purchase of digital advertising. Smart contracts allow for making the relationship of advertisers and publishers as transparent and fair as possible, as well as minimizing the risks for all parties. By applying such an approach, Ubex allows passage from the traditional pay per click scheme to the model of payment for targeted actions, the fairest and interesting model for advertisers. “

Buying and Selling Ubex

Ubex can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ubex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ubex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

