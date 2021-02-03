Ubiq (UBQ) Price Down 7.5% This Week

Ubiq (CURRENCY:UBQ) traded up 7.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 3rd. During the last week, Ubiq has traded down 7.5% against the US dollar. One Ubiq coin can now be purchased for $0.25 or 0.00000681 BTC on exchanges. Ubiq has a market cap of $10.69 million and $31,937.00 worth of Ubiq was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36,836.33 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,629.75 or 0.04424309 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $154.07 or 0.00418258 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $442.03 or 0.01199971 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $185.44 or 0.00503421 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $153.15 or 0.00415758 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003541 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.54 or 0.00259366 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.88 or 0.00021393 BTC.

About Ubiq

Ubiq is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It launched on January 28th, 2017. Ubiq’s total supply is 42,609,099 coins. The Reddit community for Ubiq is /r/Ubiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ubiq is ubiqsmart.com . Ubiq’s official Twitter account is @ubiqsmart and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Ubiq

Ubiq can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubiq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ubiq should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ubiq using one of the exchanges listed above.

