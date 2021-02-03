UBS Group Boosts Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Price Target to $1,575.00

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at UBS Group from $1,500.00 to $1,575.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 3.41% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CMG. Barclays assumed coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,235.00 to $1,348.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,600.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,050.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,575.26 to $1,633.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,427.08.

CMG opened at $1,523.05 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,418.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,297.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 182.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.31. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 12 month low of $415.00 and a 12 month high of $1,553.55.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The restaurant operator reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.73 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 4.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.86 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 10.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage sold 37,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,333.29, for a total value of $50,062,372.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 2,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,267.17, for a total value of $3,359,267.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,439,960.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,167,797 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,452,401,000 after buying an additional 62,689 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 760,920 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $959,984,000 after buying an additional 25,151 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 418,339 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $520,292,000 after buying an additional 8,436 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 28.9% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 405,279 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $504,048,000 after buying an additional 90,884 shares during the period. Finally, Alkeon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.9% in the third quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 351,676 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $437,383,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. 90.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of September 30, 2020, it operated approximately 2,700 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and Germany. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

