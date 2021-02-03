UDG Healthcare plc (UDG.L) (LON:UDG) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $752.70

Shares of UDG Healthcare plc (UDG.L) (LON:UDG) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $752.70 and traded as high as $839.00. UDG Healthcare plc (UDG.L) shares last traded at $839.00, with a volume of 395,076 shares.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 789.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 752.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.71. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.80.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 7th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. This is a positive change from UDG Healthcare plc (UDG.L)’s previous dividend of $0.04. This represents a yield of 1.18%. UDG Healthcare plc (UDG.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.33%.

UDG Healthcare plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advisory, communication, commercial, clinical, and packaging services in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Ashfield and Sharp. The Ashfield segment offers commercialization services for the pharmaceutical and healthcare industry in the areas of advisory, communications, and commercial and clinical services.

