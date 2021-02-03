UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,410,000 shares, a growth of 14.1% from the December 31st total of 7,370,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,130,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days.

UDR stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.92. The stock had a trading volume of 21,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,680,686. The firm has a market cap of $11.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. UDR has a 1-year low of $29.20 and a 1-year high of $51.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.14.

Get UDR alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 11th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 8th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.23%.

In related news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 120,000 shares of UDR stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.81, for a total value of $4,657,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,251,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,560,081.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 100,000 shares of UDR stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total transaction of $3,850,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,371,226 shares in the company, valued at $52,792,201. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of UDR during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of UDR by 72.0% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of UDR during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in shares of UDR during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of UDR during the third quarter worth about $36,000. 97.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UDR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of UDR from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of UDR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of UDR from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $34.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of UDR in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of UDR from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.86.

UDR Company Profile

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

Featured Article: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for UDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.