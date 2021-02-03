Ultragate Tops 1-Day Volume of $17.00 (ULG)

Ultragate (CURRENCY:ULG) traded 46% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 3rd. Ultragate has a total market cap of $19,801.81 and $17.00 worth of Ultragate was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Ultragate has traded down 14.2% against the dollar. One Ultragate coin can currently be bought for $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ultragate alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.10 or 0.00021556 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00005803 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 29.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00004373 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001919 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000089 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000770 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded up 64.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded up 207.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000096 BTC.

About Ultragate

Ultragate (ULG) is a coin. Ultragate’s total supply is 10,540,369 coins. Ultragate’s official website is www.ultragate.net

Ultragate Coin Trading

Ultragate can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultragate directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ultragate should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ultragate using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ultragate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ultragate and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.