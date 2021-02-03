UMA Achieves Market Cap of $1.60 Billion (UMA)

UMA (CURRENCY:UMA) traded 85.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 3rd. One UMA token can now be bought for about $28.63 or 0.00076172 BTC on popular exchanges. UMA has a total market capitalization of $1.60 billion and $837.67 million worth of UMA was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, UMA has traded up 184% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002664 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 21.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.00 or 0.00055879 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001031 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.68 or 0.00140162 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.32 or 0.00064702 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.06 or 0.00239632 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.03 or 0.00039995 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.09 or 0.00061435 BTC.

About UMA

UMA’s total supply is 101,362,990 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,738,359 tokens. UMA’s official website is umaproject.org . UMA’s official message board is medium.com/uma-project

UMA Token Trading

UMA can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UMA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UMA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UMA using one of the exchanges listed above.

