Under Armour (UA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 10th. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

UA stock opened at $16.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.76 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.29. Under Armour has a 1 year low of $6.37 and a 1 year high of $18.80.

Several research firms recently weighed in on UA. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Under Armour from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. TheStreet upgraded Under Armour from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.25.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

