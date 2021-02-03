Under Armour (UAA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE UAA opened at $18.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a PE ratio of -11.32, a P/E/G ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.13. Under Armour has a one year low of $7.15 and a one year high of $21.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.02.

UAA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Under Armour from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $10.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Under Armour from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.15.

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The North America segment comprises of U.S.

