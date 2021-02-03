Under Armour (UAA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE UAA opened at $18.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a PE ratio of -11.32, a P/E/G ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.13. Under Armour has a one year low of $7.15 and a one year high of $21.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.02.

UAA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Under Armour from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $10.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Under Armour from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.15.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The North America segment comprises of U.S.

Earnings History for Under Armour (NYSE:UAA)

