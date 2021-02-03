Unigold Inc. (UGD.V) (CVE:UGD) Shares Gap Down to $0.32

Unigold Inc. (UGD.V) (CVE:UGD) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.32, but opened at $0.29. Unigold Inc. (UGD.V) shares last traded at $0.29, with a volume of 14,074 shares traded.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$36.15 million and a PE ratio of -12.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.35 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.41.

Get Unigold Inc. (UGD.V) alerts:

Unigold Inc. (UGD.V) (CVE:UGD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

Unigold Inc, a junior natural resource company, focuses on exploring and developing gold projects in Canada and the Dominican Republic. The company also explores for copper, silver, and zinc deposits. Its flagship project is the Neita property covering an area of 22,616 hectares in the Dominican Republic.

Further Reading: Circuit Breakers

Receive News & Ratings for Unigold Inc. (UGD.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unigold Inc. (UGD.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.