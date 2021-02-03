UniLayer One Day Volume Reaches $1.72 Million (LAYER)

UniLayer (CURRENCY:LAYER) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 3rd. UniLayer has a total market cap of $8.79 million and approximately $1.72 million worth of UniLayer was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, UniLayer has traded 227.3% higher against the dollar. One UniLayer token can currently be bought for $0.44 or 0.00001193 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002717 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.60 or 0.00053194 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001059 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.46 or 0.00139691 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.71 or 0.00067083 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.65 or 0.00243338 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $14.56 or 0.00039515 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 53.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.03 or 0.00054362 BTC.

About UniLayer

UniLayer’s total supply is 40,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,999,998 tokens. The official website for UniLayer is unilayer.app

Buying and Selling UniLayer

UniLayer can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UniLayer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UniLayer should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UniLayer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

