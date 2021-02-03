Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by Cynosure Management LLC

Cynosure Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 186,393 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 850 shares during the period. Union Pacific makes up about 33.0% of Cynosure Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Cynosure Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $38,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 173.0% in the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,242,983 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $244,706,000 after purchasing an additional 787,737 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 250.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,098,954 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $216,351,000 after purchasing an additional 785,022 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,397,596 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,062,625,000 after purchasing an additional 652,275 shares in the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S boosted its position in Union Pacific by 53.4% in the 4th quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 1,788,062 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $372,308,000 after buying an additional 622,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Union Pacific by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,954,705 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $384,725,000 after buying an additional 565,657 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UNP traded down $1.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $204.32. 97,097 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,189,750. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $105.08 and a fifty-two week high of $221.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $137.68 billion, a PE ratio of 26.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $207.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $197.45.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 31.71%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on UNP shares. Barclays reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Union Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.38.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

