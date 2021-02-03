United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC trimmed its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 88,246 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,928 shares during the period. United Parcel Service accounts for approximately 1.4% of Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $14,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 18,072 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,043,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 15,283 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,573,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. WT Wealth Management raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 7,691 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,849 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 13,773 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 13,205 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,224,000 after buying an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. 55.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

NYSE UPS traded down $1.86 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $158.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,311,690. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $136.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.00 and a twelve month high of $178.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $164.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.15.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.52. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 161.20%. The business had revenue of $24.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $214.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank set a $130.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $184.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $156.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.68.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Further Reading: Which market index is the best?

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.