UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Position Increased by Intersect Capital LLC

Intersect Capital LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 17.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,363 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UNH. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1,820.0% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 96 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 288.0% during the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 97 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 666.7% during the third quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 115 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on UNH. Mizuho raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $361.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $355.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $353.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $319.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $387.82.

UNH stock traded down $0.64 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $338.08. 208,579 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,276,087. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $187.72 and a twelve month high of $367.95. The company has a market capitalization of $320.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $346.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $327.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.13. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 6.62%. The business had revenue of $65.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 EPS for the current year.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 9,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.69, for a total transaction of $3,484,459.17. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.78, for a total transaction of $2,448,460.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 159,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,785,362.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,674 shares of company stock valued at $11,006,907. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

