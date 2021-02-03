UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Acquired by Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 90,597 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,775 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group makes up about 3.6% of Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $31,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Asset Management LLC grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 6,268 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares during the period. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $116,000. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR now owns 32,715 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $11,472,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,746 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $5,522,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,064 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $13,348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UnitedHealth Group stock traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $337.90. 200,407 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,276,087. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $346.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $327.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $320.61 billion, a PE ratio of 19.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $187.72 and a one year high of $367.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $65.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.98 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 6.62%. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.90 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 9,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.00, for a total value of $3,368,988.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,186,296. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 9,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.69, for a total value of $3,484,459.17. Insiders sold 31,674 shares of company stock valued at $11,006,907 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on UNH shares. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $405.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Sunday, January 17th. UBS Group increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $319.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $385.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Mizuho increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $361.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $378.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $387.82.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

