UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Acquired by Milestone Resources Group Ltd

Milestone Resources Group Ltd lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 286.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 142,668 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 105,717 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group comprises about 4.5% of Milestone Resources Group Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Milestone Resources Group Ltd’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $50,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Provident Trust Co. grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Provident Trust Co. now owns 1,122,981 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $393,807,000 after buying an additional 3,272 shares during the last quarter. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,189,000. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $783,000. Intersect Capital LLC grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 3,363 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,179,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,623 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $920,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on UNH. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $355.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $378.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $319.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $400.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $387.82.

In related news, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 9,681 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.00, for a total value of $3,368,988.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 167,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,186,296. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 9,993 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.69, for a total transaction of $3,484,459.17. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,674 shares of company stock valued at $11,006,907. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of UNH stock traded down $0.83 on Wednesday, hitting $337.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,532,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,242,873. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $187.72 and a fifty-two week high of $367.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $346.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $327.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $320.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.13. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 27.53%. The business had revenue of $65.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.90 EPS. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

