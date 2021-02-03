Unitrade (TRADE) Price Hits $0.45 on Exchanges

Unitrade (CURRENCY:TRADE) traded up 9.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 3rd. One Unitrade token can now be purchased for $0.45 or 0.00001193 BTC on major exchanges. Unitrade has a market capitalization of $12.20 million and $4.56 million worth of Unitrade was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Unitrade has traded up 208.4% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.38 or 0.00065148 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 33.5% against the dollar and now trades at $404.19 or 0.01080031 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00005736 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.29 or 0.00046203 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.24 or 0.00040726 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002676 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,720.66 or 0.04597786 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00015889 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.43 or 0.00019863 BTC.

About Unitrade

TRADE is a token. It launched on July 27th, 2020. Unitrade’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,321,029 tokens.

Buying and Selling Unitrade

Unitrade can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

