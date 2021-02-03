Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $106.98 Million

Equities analysts expect Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) to announce sales of $106.98 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Universal Display’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $110.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $105.00 million. Universal Display reported sales of $101.73 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Universal Display will report full-year sales of $394.31 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $392.30 million to $397.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $546.64 million, with estimates ranging from $521.10 million to $575.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Universal Display.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Roth Capital raised shares of Universal Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $204.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Universal Display from $214.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $223.88.

Universal Display stock opened at $238.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $240.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $203.35. Universal Display has a 12-month low of $105.11 and a 12-month high of $262.77.

In related news, CFO Sidney D. Rosenblatt sold 50,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.15, for a total value of $11,740,501.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director C Keith Hartley sold 10,000 shares of Universal Display stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.31, for a total transaction of $2,133,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 89,667 shares in the company, valued at $19,126,867.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Universal Display by 23.3% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,000,587 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $361,254,000 after purchasing an additional 377,553 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Universal Display by 60.9% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,392,655 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $251,708,000 after purchasing an additional 526,921 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Universal Display by 9.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 480,252 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $85,907,000 after purchasing an additional 39,632 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Universal Display by 4.1% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 461,343 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $83,383,000 after purchasing an additional 18,302 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Universal Display by 201.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 364,167 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $83,686,000 after purchasing an additional 243,448 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.78% of the company’s stock.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 20, 2020, it owned, exclusively licenses, or had sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

