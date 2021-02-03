uPlexa (UPX) Price Hits $0.0002 on Top Exchanges

uPlexa (CURRENCY:UPX) traded down 14.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 3rd. In the last seven days, uPlexa has traded up 18.9% against the US dollar. uPlexa has a total market cap of $602,214.58 and approximately $23,940.00 worth of uPlexa was traded on exchanges in the last day. One uPlexa coin can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Beldex (BDX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0839 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000014 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 42.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About uPlexa

uPlexa (UPX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. uPlexa’s total supply is 2,578,546,141 coins. The Reddit community for uPlexa is /r/uPlexa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. uPlexa’s official message board is medium.com/@uplexa. uPlexa’s official website is uplexa.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “The uPlexa blockchain will be powered by the billions of untapped IoT devices currently in-use in our world. This is done by using a modified CryptoNight algorithm in order to provide a viable option to IoT users in order to help pay a proportion of their electricity of running said devices. uPlexa's mining audience are individuals with IoT devices or webmasters with high-volume websites. With the uPlexa Near-Zero Congestion Model (NZCM) webmasters may incentivize their users to mine for their company(s) in order to credit their users with rewards, whilst performing off-chain transactions to lessen the network load and increase transaction capacity. “

uPlexa Coin Trading

uPlexa can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as uPlexa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire uPlexa should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase uPlexa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

