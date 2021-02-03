Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) Short Interest Update

Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,780,000 shares, an increase of 13.9% from the December 31st total of 5,950,000 shares. Currently, 7.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,520,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

UPWK traded up $0.19 on Wednesday, hitting $47.38. 58,271 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,019,568. Upwork has a 12 month low of $5.14 and a 12 month high of $47.75. The company has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of -192.00 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.99 and its 200-day moving average is $25.35.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $88.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.44 million. Upwork had a negative return on equity of 10.95% and a negative net margin of 8.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Upwork will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Elizabeth A. Nelson sold 41,674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.15, for a total transaction of $1,464,841.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,920,103.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Hayden Brown sold 1,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.27, for a total value of $42,968.09. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 439,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,717,632.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 179,068 shares of company stock valued at $5,756,824. Insiders own 25.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Upwork by 0.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 140,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,447,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Upwork in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Upwork by 15.9% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Upwork in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Upwork in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UPWK. Jefferies Financial Group cut Upwork from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 11th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on Upwork from $28.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Upwork from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Upwork from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on Upwork from $27.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.78.

Upwork Inc operates an online talent marketplace that enables businesses (clients) to find and work with various independent professionals and agencies (freelancers) in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's platform provides access to talent with approximately 8,000 skills across approximately 70 categories, including content marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, graphic design, mobile development, sales, and web development.

