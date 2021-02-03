US Capital Advisors Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP)

Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP) – Equities research analysts at US Capital Advisors lifted their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Crestwood Equity Partners in a research note issued on Monday, February 1st. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now anticipates that the pipeline company will post earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.21. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Crestwood Equity Partners’ Q1 2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on CEQP. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Crestwood Equity Partners from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Crestwood Equity Partners from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Raymond James upped their target price on Crestwood Equity Partners from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Capital One Financial downgraded Crestwood Equity Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Crestwood Equity Partners from $11.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Crestwood Equity Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

Shares of CEQP opened at $20.90 on Wednesday. Crestwood Equity Partners has a 52 week low of $2.65 and a 52 week high of $29.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.60 and a beta of 3.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.06.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CEQP. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 1.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 129,019 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 140.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,995 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 5,256 shares during the last quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Penbrook Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 2.0% in the third quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 42,325 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 44.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,940 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,761 shares during the last quarter. 50.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.96%. Crestwood Equity Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25,000.00%.

Crestwood Equity Partners Company Profile

Crestwood Equity Partners LP provides infrastructure solutions to liquids-rich natural gas and crude oil shale plays in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing (G&P); Storage and Transportation (S&T); and Marketing, Supply and Logistics (MS&L). The G&P segment offers gathering and transportation services for natural gas, crude oil, and produced water; and processing, treating, and compression services for natural gas.

