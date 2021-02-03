US Capital Advisors Weighs in on ONEOK, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:OKE)

ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) – Investment analysts at US Capital Advisors raised their FY2020 earnings estimates for ONEOK in a research report issued on Monday, February 1st. US Capital Advisors analyst B. Followill now expects that the utilities provider will earn $2.63 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.59. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for ONEOK’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.73 EPS.

OKE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James raised their price target on ONEOK from $35.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on ONEOK from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Bank of America lowered ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on ONEOK in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on ONEOK in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.68.

Shares of OKE stock opened at $41.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.74 and a 200 day moving average of $32.72. ONEOK has a 52 week low of $12.16 and a 52 week high of $78.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.42, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in ONEOK by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,807,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $150,874,000 after buying an additional 535,699 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of ONEOK by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,688,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $95,903,000 after purchasing an additional 223,799 shares during the period. Prudential PLC grew its stake in shares of ONEOK by 81.6% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 2,855,001 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $74,173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282,900 shares during the period. Blackstone Group Inc grew its stake in shares of ONEOK by 389.0% during the 3rd quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 1,942,030 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544,868 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of ONEOK by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,836,514 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,713,000 after purchasing an additional 31,063 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.03% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st will be issued a $0.935 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.08%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 121.82%.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

