USD Coin Price Hits $1.00 on Major Exchanges (USDC)

USD Coin (CURRENCY:USDC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 3rd. One USD Coin token can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00002646 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, USD Coin has traded down 0% against the dollar. USD Coin has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion and approximately $1.89 billion worth of USD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,666.09 or 0.04409525 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.88 or 0.00020851 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001108 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0955 or 0.00000253 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

USD Coin Token Profile

USD Coin is a token. It launched on October 31st, 2018. USD Coin’s total supply is 6,154,666,579 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,046,696,704 tokens. USD Coin’s official Twitter account is @centre_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for USD Coin is www.centre.io/usdc . USD Coin’s official message board is medium.com/centre-blog

According to CryptoCompare, “USD Coin (USDC) is a fully collateralized US Dollar stable coin. It is built on the open source fiat stable coin framework developed by CENTRE, and Circle is the first of several forthcoming issuers of USDC. USDC is designed to minimize price volatility and it does so by ensuring that every unit of USDC is only created when a corresponding US Dollar is deposited into a reserve bank account. Its major application at this point is as a mechanism for trading and hedging in global crypto capital markets. However, USDC is being adopted for use cases such as lending, payments, investments, and further applications within financial contracts such as derivatives contracts, insurance contracts, and security tokens.Commercial issuers of USDC are required by CENTRE to be licensed to handle electronic money; have audited AML and Compliance programs that meet FATF standards; back all tokens on a fully reserved basis and provide monthly published proof of reserves attested to by certified public auditors; support fungible exchange and redemption of USDC tokens from other authorized issuer members; meet other reporting and review requirements established by CENTRE Note that as a fully collateralized stablecoin, the supply is determined by the USD deposits being taken on issuing services such as circle.com/usdc. Recently, CENTRE announced that Coinbase is joining Circle as a founding member of CENTRE Consortium, and as part of this USDC is now available on Coinbase Pro and coinbase.com. “

Buying and Selling USD Coin

USD Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USD Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USD Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy USD Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

