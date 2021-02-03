USDX [Lighthouse] Price Reaches $0.17 on Major Exchanges (USDX)

USDX [Lighthouse] (CURRENCY:USDX) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 3rd. USDX [Lighthouse] has a market cap of $643,730.20 and $1,219.00 worth of USDX [Lighthouse] was traded on exchanges in the last day. One USDX [Lighthouse] coin can currently be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000464 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, USDX [Lighthouse] has traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36,801.49 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $441.22 or 0.01198917 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $185.81 or 0.00504900 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.46 or 0.00036571 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000560 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000397 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002208 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00008395 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001169 BTC.

USDX [Lighthouse] Profile

USDX is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 27th, 2018. USDX [Lighthouse]’s total supply is 3,772,661 coins. USDX [Lighthouse]’s official website is usdx.cash . The official message board for USDX [Lighthouse] is medium.com/@USDXWallet . USDX [Lighthouse]’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet

USDX [Lighthouse] Coin Trading

USDX [Lighthouse] can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX [Lighthouse] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDX [Lighthouse] should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy USDX [Lighthouse] using one of the exchanges listed above.

