V-ID (VIDT) Price Tops $0.99 on Major Exchanges

V-ID (CURRENCY:VIDT) traded up 9.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 3rd. V-ID has a market capitalization of $45.71 million and approximately $8.26 million worth of V-ID was traded on exchanges in the last day. One V-ID coin can now be purchased for $0.99 or 0.00008325 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, V-ID has traded up 65.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.63 or 0.00065182 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 38.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $421.11 or 0.01114514 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00005754 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.77 or 0.00047032 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.27 or 0.00040416 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002649 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,740.02 or 0.04605202 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00015867 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.45 or 0.00019720 BTC.

V-ID Coin Profile

VIDT is a coin. Its launch date was August 18th, 2018. V-ID’s total supply is 57,563,931 coins and its circulating supply is 46,317,527 coins. V-ID’s official Twitter account is @v_id_blockchain . V-ID’s official website is about.v-id.org . The Reddit community for V-ID is /r/VIDT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for V-ID is medium.com/@pim_vee/the-3rd-largest-criminal-activity-is-rapidly-digitizing-but-blockchain-can-fix-it-d3b03f721db6

According to CryptoCompare, “V-ID is a platform that is aimed at ending document fraud, It allows users and organizations to submit their files, where they are then matched with an ID and assigned a verified status. V-ID claims to be impossible to alter the file without losing the verification. Making it a secure and reliable way to fraud-proof your documentation. VIDT is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network. “

V-ID Coin Trading

V-ID can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as V-ID directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade V-ID should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase V-ID using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

