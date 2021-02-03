Vai Market Capitalization Achieves $42.25 Million (VAI)

Vai (CURRENCY:VAI) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 3rd. During the last week, Vai has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar. Vai has a total market capitalization of $42.25 million and approximately $1.38 million worth of Vai was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vai token can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00002674 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002674 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.55 or 0.00054901 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001021 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.54 or 0.00140382 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.05 or 0.00064260 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded up 83.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.88 or 0.00077169 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.04 or 0.00240609 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.60 or 0.00039019 BTC.

Vai’s total supply is 42,178,113 tokens and its circulating supply is 42,218,113 tokens. The official website for Vai is venus.io . Vai’s official message board is medium.com/VenusProtocol

Vai can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

