Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Sold by OLD Second National Bank of Aurora

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora cut its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 14.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 28,067 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,913 shares during the quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $1,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 888.5% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in Valero Energy by 97.9% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 473 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Valero Energy during the third quarter worth $31,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Valero Energy during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Valero Energy during the third quarter worth $35,000. 74.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho dropped their price target on Valero Energy from $80.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Barclays dropped their price target on Valero Energy from $71.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Raymond James raised their price target on Valero Energy from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Valero Energy from $78.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Valero Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

In other Valero Energy news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total transaction of $180,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

VLO stock traded up $2.42 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.19. 221,159 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,849,136. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $57.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.66. Valero Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $31.00 and a 52-week high of $86.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.54 billion, a PE ratio of -1,925.02, a P/E/G ratio of 84.85 and a beta of 2.14.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.48) by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $16.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.13 EPS. Valero Energy’s revenue was down 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post -3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 10th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.77%.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and Renewable Diesel. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

