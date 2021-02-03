Vallourec (VLOWY) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Vallourec (OTCMKTS: VLOWY) recently:

1/28/2021 – Vallourec was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating. According to Zacks, "Vallourec SA, provides tubular solutions primarily to the energy markets and industrial applications worldwide. Its products are used by the automobile, oil and gas refining, petrochemical, transport mechanical, construction, and aerospace industries. Vallourec offers various products such as tubes and accessories for drill strings, including drill pipes, drill collars, and heavy-weight drill pipes, tubes for well equipment, standard or premium connections and underwater line-pipe. It also produces furnace tubes, heat exchanger tubes, and fittings for pipework. Vallourec SA, is headquartered in Boulogne-Billancourt, France. "

1/27/2021 – Vallourec was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $8.00 price target on the stock.

1/21/2021 – Vallourec was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

1/15/2021 – Vallourec was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

1/9/2021 – Vallourec was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $8.00 price target on the stock.

1/8/2021 – Vallourec was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

Vallourec stock opened at $6.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $368.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 3.23. Vallourec S.A. has a 52-week low of $2.75 and a 52-week high of $21.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.82.

Vallourec (OTCMKTS:VLOWY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The energy company reported ($1.40) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $836.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $939.51 million. Vallourec had a negative return on equity of 23.11% and a negative net margin of 21.69%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vallourec S.A. will post -13.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vallourec SA, through its subsidiaries, provides tubular solutions for energy and industry sectors in Europe, North America, South America, Asia, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through Seamless Tubes and Specialty Products segments. It offers seamless tubes for refineries, petrochemical facilities, and floating liquefied natural gas plants, as well as production, storage, and offloading units; casings; tubings; VAM connections; rigid subsea line pipes, onshore rigid line pipes, specialized tubes, and process tubes for transportation of oil and gas; and carbon steel and steel alloy tubes, hollow bars, and connections for the processing of industrial fluids and hydrocarbons.

