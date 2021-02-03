Value And Income Trust Plc (VIN.L) (LON:VIN) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $198.09

Value And Income Trust Plc (VIN.L) (LON:VIN) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $198.09 and traded as high as $222.00. Value And Income Trust Plc (VIN.L) shares last traded at $222.00, with a volume of 167,645 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 198.09 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 178.54. The firm has a market capitalization of £99.06 million and a P/E ratio of -2.70.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a GBX 2.90 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.87%. Value And Income Trust Plc (VIN.L)’s payout ratio is currently -14.62%.

In other Value And Income Trust Plc (VIN.L) news, insider Josephine Clare Valentine bought 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 198 ($2.59) per share, for a total transaction of £26,730 ($34,922.92).

About Value And Income Trust Plc (VIN.L) (LON:VIN)

Value and Income Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Value & Income Services Limited. The fund is co-managed by OLIM Ltd. and OLIM Property Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund also invests in convertible securities. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

