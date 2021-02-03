Value Partners Investments Inc. Buys 4,000 Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Value Partners Investments Inc. lifted its stake in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Value Partners Investments Inc.’s holdings in LKQ were worth $2,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LKQ. Boston Partners raised its position in LKQ by 22,842.0% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,149,326 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $281,441,000 after purchasing an additional 10,105,087 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 103.8% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,519,638 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $69,870,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283,097 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its position in LKQ by 1,059.9% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 1,162,924 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $32,248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062,663 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in LKQ by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,502,777 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $180,322,000 after purchasing an additional 941,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in LKQ by 271.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,161,525 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $32,209,000 after purchasing an additional 848,441 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Joseph M. Holsten sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.23, for a total transaction of $2,606,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 201,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,495,776.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LKQ traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $36.84. 1,080,321 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,961,592. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. LKQ Co. has a 1-year low of $13.31 and a 1-year high of $40.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.21 billion, a PE ratio of 18.61 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.76 and a 200-day moving average of $33.18.

A number of research firms have commented on LKQ. TheStreet raised LKQ from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. LKQ currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.57.

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

