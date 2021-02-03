Value Partners Investments Inc. Decreases Stock Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Value Partners Investments Inc. reduced its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 25.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,100 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 44,232 shares during the period. FedEx comprises approximately 2.9% of Value Partners Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Value Partners Investments Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $33,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in FedEx by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,219,307 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,576,892,000 after acquiring an additional 129,780 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in FedEx by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,557,414 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $391,723,000 after buying an additional 69,663 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in FedEx by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 958,101 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $240,982,000 after buying an additional 84,124 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in FedEx by 8,151.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 815,578 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $205,135,000 after buying an additional 825,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in FedEx by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 800,092 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $201,239,000 after buying an additional 112,639 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.74% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

FedEx stock traded down $1.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $241.29. The stock had a trading volume of 2,156,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,966,382. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $257.17 and its 200 day moving average is $246.86. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $88.69 and a one year high of $305.66.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.82. FedEx had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The company had revenue of $20.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.51 EPS. FedEx’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 17.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Argus boosted their target price on shares of FedEx from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $350.00 target price on shares of FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $356.00 target price on shares of FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of FedEx from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on FedEx from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $312.00.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

See Also: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.