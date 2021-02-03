Value Partners Investments Inc. Grows Stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Value Partners Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 535.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 762,822 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 642,822 shares during the quarter. CVS Health accounts for about 4.6% of Value Partners Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Value Partners Investments Inc. owned 0.06% of CVS Health worth $52,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC grew its stake in CVS Health by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC now owns 6,650 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in CVS Health by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 11,927 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group grew its stake in CVS Health by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 7,199 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in CVS Health by 47.0% in the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 541 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in CVS Health by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,590 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. 74.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CVS. Jefferies Financial Group raised CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Monday, November 9th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on CVS Health from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on CVS Health from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on CVS Health from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.93.

In related news, CEO Larry J. Merlo sold 62,893 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $4,842,761.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 586,222 shares in the company, valued at $45,139,094. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 7,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $499,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $561,610. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 121,044 shares of company stock worth $9,218,750. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CVS traded up $1.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $73.24. 5,493,123 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,690,582. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $52.04 and a 1 year high of $77.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $71.82 and its 200-day moving average is $65.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.33. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 2.99%. The company had revenue of $67.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

