Value Partners Investments Inc. Has $12.12 Million Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Value Partners Investments Inc. lessened its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 14.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,531 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 5,630 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group comprises approximately 1.1% of Value Partners Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Value Partners Investments Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $12,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 6,268 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,198,000 after buying an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $116,000. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR now owns 32,715 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $11,472,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Capital Partners LLC grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,746 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $5,522,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,064 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.00, for a total transaction of $855,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 159,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,544,554. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 9,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.69, for a total value of $3,484,459.17. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,674 shares of company stock valued at $11,006,907. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UNH traded down $0.83 on Wednesday, reaching $337.89. The company had a trading volume of 2,532,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,242,873. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $187.72 and a 52 week high of $367.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $346.89 and its 200-day moving average is $327.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $320.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $65.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.98 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 6.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.90 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $430.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $371.00 to $454.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $319.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Truist upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $400.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $387.82.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

