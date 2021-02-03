Value Partners Investments Inc. Has $36.90 Million Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Value Partners Investments Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 27.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 218,980 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 83,188 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service makes up approximately 3.3% of Value Partners Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Value Partners Investments Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $36,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cordasco Financial Network increased its position in United Parcel Service by 82.4% during the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 155 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in United Parcel Service by 243.8% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 165 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. American Research & Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 68.3% during the fourth quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 212 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. 55.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Parcel Service stock traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $159.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,555,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,323,676. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.00 and a 52 week high of $178.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $164.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $161.15. The stock has a market cap of $138.05 billion, a PE ratio of 30.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.52. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 161.20% and a net margin of 5.71%. The firm had revenue of $24.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Argus boosted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $156.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Barclays boosted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $202.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.68.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

