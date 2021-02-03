Value Partners Investments Inc. Increases Position in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI)

Value Partners Investments Inc. grew its stake in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) by 504.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 907,123 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 757,123 shares during the quarter. Rogers Communications comprises about 3.7% of Value Partners Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Value Partners Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of Rogers Communications worth $42,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in RCI. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Rogers Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at $78,311,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 208.6% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 917,253 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $35,930,000 after purchasing an additional 620,051 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 90.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,273,218 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $50,483,000 after purchasing an additional 603,774 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,067,586 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $123,259,000 after purchasing an additional 579,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,993,495 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $119,761,000 after purchasing an additional 558,634 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Rogers Communications alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RCI. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Rogers Communications from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Rogers Communications from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. CIBC lowered their price target on Rogers Communications from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Rogers Communications from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on Rogers Communications from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rogers Communications has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

NYSE:RCI traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 329,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,438. Rogers Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.20 and a fifty-two week high of $50.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.16 and its 200-day moving average is $43.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $18.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.48.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 17.61%. Rogers Communications’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.3914 per share. This is a boost from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.20%.

Rogers Communications Profile

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.8 million subscribers.

Featured Article: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.