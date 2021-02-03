Value Partners Investments Inc. Increases Stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Value Partners Investments Inc. increased its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,426 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. Broadcom accounts for 0.7% of Value Partners Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Value Partners Investments Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $8,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,165 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,640,000 after buying an additional 1,946 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC lifted its position in Broadcom by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 4,054 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in Broadcom by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,269 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $993,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,769 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,797,000 after purchasing an additional 3,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 24,197 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $10,595,000 after purchasing an additional 5,474 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Broadcom stock traded down $11.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $465.19. 1,782,111 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,692,480. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $442.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $380.57. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $155.67 and a 12-month high of $478.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company has a market cap of $189.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.23, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.25 by $0.10. Broadcom had a return on equity of 35.23% and a net margin of 12.39%. The company had revenue of $6.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.62, for a total transaction of $246,248.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Harry L. You sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $427.57, for a total transaction of $42,757.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 255,863 shares of company stock worth $106,331,627. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Argus lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $400.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $475.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Standpoint Research cut shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Broadcom from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $422.59.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

Further Reading: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.