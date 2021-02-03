Value Partners Investments Inc. Makes New Investment in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Value Partners Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,068,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MKL. Scharf Investments LLC purchased a new position in Markel in the fourth quarter worth $113,610,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Markel in the third quarter valued at $34,846,000. Alta Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Markel by 83.5% in the third quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 74,648 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $72,684,000 after purchasing an additional 33,976 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Markel in the third quarter valued at $19,482,000. Finally, Country Trust Bank acquired a new stake in Markel in the third quarter valued at $18,290,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on MKL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Markel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,033.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. TheStreet raised Markel from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Markel from $925.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on Markel from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Markel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,116.60.

Shares of MKL traded up $39.93 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1,048.79. 111,111 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,782. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.45 billion, a PE ratio of 32.33 and a beta of 0.67. Markel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $710.52 and a fifty-two week high of $1,347.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,006.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,013.97.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $8.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.12 by ($0.75). Markel had a return on equity of 2.41% and a net margin of 5.29%. Research analysts predict that Markel Co. will post 19.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Markel

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that consist principally of fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

